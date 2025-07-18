CKD Corporation Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Director Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from CKD Corporation ( (JP:6407) ) is now available.

CKD Corporation has completed the disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock compensation to three directors, following a board resolution on June 20, 2025. The disposal involved 16,978 shares at a price of 2,350 yen per share, totaling 39,898,300 yen, with restrictions on transferring the shares until a semiannual securities report is filed.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6407) stock is a Hold with a Yen2600.00 price target.

More about CKD Corporation

Average Trading Volume: 340,334

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen176.9B



