CK Infrastructure Sees Profit and Portfolio Growth

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited reported a stable first half in 2024, with profits up 2% despite global economic challenges. The company strengthened its diverse portfolio through two UK acquisitions and declared a 1.4% increase in interim dividends to shareholders. Its UK infrastructure investments, particularly in renewable energy, are contributing to strong performance and aligning with the country’s net zero objectives.

