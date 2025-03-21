CK Hutchison Holdings Reports Mixed 2024 Earnings

CK Hutchison Holdings ( (CKHUF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information CK Hutchison Holdings presented to its investors.

CK Hutchison Holdings is a multinational conglomerate based in Hong Kong, operating across various sectors including ports, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications. The company is known for its diverse portfolio and global reach.

In its latest earnings report, CK Hutchison Holdings reported a total revenue of HK$476,682 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, marking a 3% increase from the previous year. However, the company faced a decline in its reported earnings, which fell by 27% to HK$17,088 million, primarily due to a one-time non-cash impairment in its Vietnam telecommunications business.

Key financial metrics showed mixed results, with total EBITDA slightly decreasing by 2% to HK$125,108 million. The Ports and Related Services division experienced significant growth, with revenue increasing by 11% and EBIT by 27%, driven by higher throughput and effective cost controls. Meanwhile, the Retail division saw a modest revenue increase of 4%, with strong performance in European and ASEAN markets.

Looking forward, CK Hutchison Holdings anticipates a challenging operating environment in 2025, with potential headwinds from geopolitical risks and supply chain disruptions. The company plans to focus on cash flow management and productivity improvements, leveraging its strong financial position to navigate market volatility.

