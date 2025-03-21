CK Asset Holdings Reports Challenging 2024 Performance

CK Asset Holdings ( (CHKGF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information CK Asset Holdings presented to its investors.

CK Asset Holdings Limited, a major player in the real estate and infrastructure sectors, operates globally with a focus on property development, rental, and investment. The company’s 2024 earnings report reveals a challenging year with a decline in profit before investment property revaluation by 15.1% to HK$11,688 million and a 20% drop in profit attributable to shareholders to HK$13,657 million. Despite these setbacks, CK Asset Holdings has maintained its strategic focus on expanding its global income base, investing in social infrastructure, and acquiring assets in the UK and Australia. The company also engaged in significant share buybacks, reflecting confidence in its long-term growth prospects. Looking ahead, CK Asset Holdings remains committed to sustainable growth through prudent management and strategic investments, navigating economic uncertainties with a focus on financial discipline and stability.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com