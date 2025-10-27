Cizzle Biotechnology Relocates Headquarters to The Shard

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings PLC ( (GB:CIZ) ) has provided an update.

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings PLC has announced a change in its registered office and UK head office to Level 19, The Shard, London, effective immediately. This strategic move could potentially enhance the company’s operational efficiency and visibility within the industry, benefiting stakeholders and reinforcing its market presence in early cancer diagnostics.

More about Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings PLC

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings PLC is a UK-based diagnostics company specializing in the development of early cancer detection tests. The company has developed a non-invasive, cost-effective blood test using the CIZ1B biomarker, which is associated with early-stage lung cancer. Cizzle has entered into commercial royalty-bearing licensing agreements and collaborations with cancer care centers, and was listed on the London Stock Exchange in May 2021.

Average Trading Volume: 1,367,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £5.11M

For a thorough assessment of CIZ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue