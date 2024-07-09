Cizzle Biotech Aligns Interests with Share Options Deal

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings PLC (GB:CIZ) has released an update.

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings PLC, a UK-based company specializing in early-stage lung cancer detection, has entered into a strategic agreement with Makabo Limited, compensating them with share options in exchange for consultancy services. This move aligns the advisor’s remuneration with shareholder interests and is aimed at supporting Cizzle’s North American rollout and global expansion strategies. The granted options will vest in 2025, provided the company’s share price doubles from the granting price, reflecting Cizzle’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value as they transition from R&D to market-ready products.

