Civmec Announces Share Conversion and Rights Cancellation

Civmec Limited has announced the conversion of 937,000 performance rights into shares, following the achievement of vesting criteria, while also cancelling an additional 546,000 rights. The adjustments have been made under the company’s Performance Rights Plan for the period ending 30 June 2024, leading to a new capital structure that includes over 508 million shares and 3.8 million outstanding performance rights. Civmec is a multi-disciplinary construction and engineering services provider listed on both the SGX and ASX.

