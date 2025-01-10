Civmec Advances in Luerssen Australia Acquisition

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Civmec Limited announced progress on the transfer of ownership of Luerssen Australia Pty Ltd, which is constructing Arafura Class Offshore Patrol vessels for the Royal Australian Navy. The ownership transfer includes all assets and employees, with a revised effective date set for 1 July 2025, contingent upon Commonwealth consent and due diligence completion. A Service Level Agreement has been established to enhance program efficiencies, allowing Civmec to provide shipbuilding services to Luerssen Australia until the transfer is complete, improving the operational efficiency of the SEA 1180 project.

Civmec Limited operates in the engineering and construction sector, focusing on shipbuilding and defense contracts. The company is involved in the design and construction of naval vessels, primarily serving the defense industry.

