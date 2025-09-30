Civista Bancshares to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Civista Bancshares, Inc. announced on September 30, 2025, that it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on October 23, 2025. The company will also host a conference call and webcast on the same day to discuss the financial results, allowing analysts to participate in a question-and-answer session. This announcement is a routine disclosure that provides stakeholders with important financial insights and reaffirms Civista’s commitment to transparency and communication with its investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (CIVB) stock is a Buy with a $23.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Civista Bancshares stock, see the CIVB Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CIVB is a Outperform.

Civista Bancshares’ strong financial performance and attractive valuation are key strengths, supporting a solid overall score. The balanced technical indicators and mixed earnings call sentiment slightly temper the outlook.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $4.2 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, offers full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services, operating 42 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. Additionally, it provides commercial equipment leasing services nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Civista Bancshares’ common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol ‘CIVB’.

Average Trading Volume: 104,638

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $392.6M

