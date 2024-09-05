Civista Bancshares Presents at Financial Industry Conference

An update from Civista Bancshares ( (CIVB) ) is now available.

Civista Bancshares, Inc., a prominent financial holding company with a history dating back to 1884, will engage with investors at the Raymond James U.S. Bank and Banking on Tech Conference in Chicago. The company, which operates Civista Bank with 43 locations, will showcase its full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Civista, with a solid market presence in Ohio, Southeastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky, is also noted for its leasing services through Civista Leasing and Finance Division, highlighting its forward-looking strategies and financial health. The company’s common shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol “CIVB”.

Learn more about CIVB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.