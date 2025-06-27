City View Green Holdings to Implement Share Consolidation

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale
The latest update is out from City View Green Holdings ( (TSE:CVGR) ).
City View Green Holdings Inc. has announced a share consolidation effective July 3, 2025, where every ten pre-consolidation shares will be consolidated into one post-consolidation share. This move will reduce the number of shares from approximately 456.8 million to 45.7 million, with adjustments also made to stock options and warrants. The post-consolidation shares are expected to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on or about July 3, 2025, and shareholders will need to submit their pre-consolidation share certificates for new ones.
Spark’s Take on TSE:CVGR Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CVGR is a Underperform.
City View Green Holdings faces significant financial struggles with consistent losses, high leverage, and negative cash flows. Weak technical indicators and poor valuation metrics further reflect financial challenges, leading to a low overall stock score.
More about City View Green Holdings
Average Trading Volume: 405,606
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: C$1.39M
