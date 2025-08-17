City Union Bank Reports AGM Voting Results and Financial Statement Adoption

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

City Union Bank Limited ( (IN:CUB) ) has issued an update.

City Union Bank Limited announced the voting results and scrutinizer’s report from its Annual General Meeting held on August 13, 2025. The meeting included the adoption of audited financial statements for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The results indicate the bank’s compliance with regulatory requirements and reflect shareholder engagement in the bank’s governance processes.

More about City Union Bank Limited

City Union Bank Limited operates in the banking industry, providing a range of financial services primarily in India. The bank focuses on offering various banking products including loans, deposits, and other financial services to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 76,893

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 156.6B INR

