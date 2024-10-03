City of London Trust: New Investment Insights Released

City of London Investment Trust PLC (GB:CTY) has released an update.

City of London Investment Trust PLC is in the spotlight with a new investment research report by Kepler Trust Intelligence, aimed at providing long-term investors with a detailed and independent analysis of the trust’s performance. The note is freely available for UK investors and underscores the trust’s strengths following a solid financial year. However, potential investors are advised to seek independent financial advice due to Kepler Partners LLP’s potential conflicts of interest and the reminder that past performance is not indicative of future results.

