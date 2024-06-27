City of London Trust Announces Share Buy-Back

City of London Investment Trust PLC (GB:CTY) has released an update.

The City of London Investment Trust PLC has announced the buy-back of 284,439 of its own shares at a price of 420.4922p each, which will be held in Treasury. This action leaves the total number of voting rights in the company at 33,026,547. Shareholders can use this figure as a reference for disclosing changes in their stake according to the FCA’s rules.

