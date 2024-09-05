City of London Trust Announces Interim Dividend

City of London Investment Trust PLC (GB:CTY) has released an update.

The City of London Investment Trust PLC has declared a first interim dividend of 5.25p per ordinary share for the year ending June 2025, payable on November 29, 2024, to shareholders on record as of October 25, 2024. Shares will go ex-dividend on October 24, 2024, indicating an upcoming opportunity for investors to gain dividend rights by purchasing before this date.

For further insights into GB:CTY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.