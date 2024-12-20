City of London Investment Trust PLC Releases November 2024 Factsheet

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

City of London Investment Trust PLC ( (GB:CTY) ) has issued an update.

City of London Investment Trust PLC has submitted its Monthly Factsheet for November 2024 to the National Storage Mechanism, making it available for stakeholders to inspect online. This release signifies transparency and regular communication with investors, reinforcing trust and providing essential insights into the company’s financial activities and performance.

More about City of London Investment Trust PLC

City of London Investment Trust PLC is a fund management company operating in the investment trust industry, focusing on providing investment opportunities through diversified portfolios to its investors.

YTD Price Performance: 0.66%

Average Trading Volume: 4,125

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

