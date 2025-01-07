City of London Investment Trust Discloses Portfolio Allocation

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from City of London Investment Trust PLC ( (GB:CTY) ).

City of London Investment Trust PLC, managed by Janus Henderson Fund Management UK Limited, is a UK-based investment trust focused on generating growth and income through a diversified portfolio of investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds. As of December 31, 2024, the company disclosed it held a 1.57% investment as part of its total assets in 3i Group plc, indicating its strategy of maintaining diversified investments. This disclosure provides stakeholders with transparency regarding the company’s portfolio composition, reflecting its adherence to regulatory requirements and commitment to strategic asset allocation.

City of London Investment Trust PLC

YTD Price Performance: 1.12%

Average Trading Volume: 4,125

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

