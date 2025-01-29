City of London Investment Trust Corrects Share Purchase Figures

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from City of London Investment Trust PLC ( (GB:CTY) ) is now available.

City of London Investment Trust PLC announced a correction to a previous transaction involving the purchase of its own shares. The company, which operates in the investment management sector, acquired 250,000 shares at a price of 431.275p per share. These shares are to be held in Treasury, adjusting the number of shares used for voting rights calculations to 494,024,723 and the total voting rights to 32,994,663. This update aids stakeholders in determining their interest in the company under regulatory guidance.

City of London Investment Trust PLC

YTD Price Performance: 1.03%

Average Trading Volume: 4,125

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

