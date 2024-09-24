City of London Investment Posts Solid Growth

City of London Investment (GB:CLIG) has released an update.

City of London Investment Group PLC reports a year of financial growth with Funds under Management increasing to US$10.2 billion and a steady net fee income of $66.2 million, while announcing a proposed final dividend of 22p per share. Amidst changes, Tazim Essani will step down from the Board after completing her term, with a replacement search underway. The company showcases resilience and strategic advancements in a challenging market, maintaining strong performance and a focus on corporate governance and ESG commitments.

