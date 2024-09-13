City of London Investment Delays Full Year Results

City of London Investment (GB:CLIG) has released an update.

City of London Investment Group PLC has announced a delay in publishing their Full Year Results, originally scheduled for September 17, 2024, due to their auditor needing more time to complete the audit process. The new release date is set for September 24, 2024, when the final dividend and full accounts for the year ended June 30, 2024, will be disclosed.

