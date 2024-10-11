City of London Boosts Employee Trust Holdings

City of London Investment (GB:CLIG) has released an update.

City of London Investment Group PLC, a prominent asset management firm, has enhanced its stake in the company through its Employee Benefit Trust by purchasing 25,000 ordinary shares, which now accounts for 3.6% of the issued capital. This recent acquisition aligns with the company’s Employee Incentive Plan, further cementing its commitment to employee investment and stakeholding.

