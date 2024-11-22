City Developments Shines with Strong Q3 2024 Sales

City Developments (SG:C09) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

City Developments Limited demonstrated robust performance in Q3 2024, with significant property sales in Singapore. The company’s new launches, including Norwood Grand and Union Square Residences, received strong market responses, reflecting improved sentiments and a resurgence in residential sales. Looking ahead, City Developments plans to introduce The Orie, a 777-unit project, in early 2025.

For further insights into SG:C09 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.