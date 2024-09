City Chic Collective Limited (AU:CCX) has released an update.

City Chic Collective Ltd has experienced a change in substantial holdings, with Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates reporting an increase in their stake. The changes include recent acquisitions with a total voting power now reaching 7.70%. These transactions reflect a notable shift in the company’s shareholder structure.

