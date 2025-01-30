Citizens Financial Engages Investors on Robust Performance

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Citizens Financial Services ( (CZFS) ) has issued an update.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. plans to engage with investors using materials related to their financial performance and outlook. The company has been proactive in addressing potential risks and uncertainties, including economic impacts, interest rate changes, and regulatory challenges. Their robust performance in the past years, including recognitions and rankings, underscores their resilience and strategic capabilities in the community banking sector.

More about Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc., headquartered in Mansfield, PA, operates in the financial services industry with a focus on retail banking, commercial and agricultural lending, and consumer fee-based services. The company manages 44 branches and 29 ATMs, providing services such as mobile and online banking, home and personal lending, business banking, and brokerage and advisory services. With assets of $3.0 billion, it has a significant market presence and a longstanding history of creating shareholder value.

YTD Price Performance: -0.74%

Average Trading Volume: 19,954

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $299.3M

