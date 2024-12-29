tiprankstipranks
Citius Pharma Reports 2024 Financial Results and Business Update
Company Announcements

Citius Pharma Reports 2024 Financial Results and Business Update

Citius Pharma ( (CTXR) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Citius Pharma presented to its investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing first-in-class critical care products, with an emphasis on innovative therapies for unmet medical needs. It operates primarily in the pharmaceutical industry with a focus on oncology and infectious diseases.

In its fiscal year 2024 financial report, Citius Pharma highlighted significant achievements, including the FDA approval of LYMPHIR™, an immunotherapy for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, and the completion of a merger to form Citius Oncology, Inc. The company is poised for further growth with preparations for the commercial launch of LYMPHIR in the first half of 2025, alongside strategic trials and partnerships.

Key financial metrics showed a mixed performance with a net loss of $39.4 million, reflecting increased operating expenses despite a reduction in research and development expenditures. Citius Pharma’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $3.3 million as of September 30, 2024, indicating a need for additional capital to support ongoing operations. The company also reported stock-based compensation expenses of $11.8 million, which contributed to the overall financial results.

Strategically, Citius Pharma is focused on launching LYMPHIR, advancing its Mino-Lok® and Halo-Lido programs, and strengthening its financial position. The company’s leadership remains optimistic about the financial prospects for 2025, with plans to launch new products and distribute shares of its oncology subsidiary, contingent on favorable market conditions. Citius continues to seek strategic partnerships to maximize its potential and deliver value to stakeholders.

