Citius Oncology Regains Nasdaq Compliance June 2025

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Citius Oncology ( (CTOR) ) has issued an update.

On June 26, 2025, Citius Oncology, Inc. announced that it received a notice of compliance from Nasdaq, confirming that the company had regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) after maintaining a closing bid price of $1.00 per share or greater for 12 consecutive trading days from June 6 to June 24, 2025. This development signifies a positive step for Citius Oncology, as it ensures the company’s continued listing on the Nasdaq, potentially stabilizing its market position and providing reassurance to stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (CTOR) stock is a Buy with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Citius Oncology stock, see the CTOR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CTOR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CTOR is a Neutral.

Citius Oncology’s stock score reflects significant financial challenges and bearish technical indicators, offset slightly by its low P/E ratio suggesting potential undervaluation. The absence of revenue and consistent net losses underscore a high-risk profile typical of an early-stage pharmaceutical company. Technical indicators point to negative momentum, while the valuation presents a more optimistic perspective due to the low P/E ratio.

To see Spark’s full report on CTOR stock, click here.

More about Citius Oncology

Average Trading Volume: 2,060,842

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $197.5M

Learn more about CTOR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue