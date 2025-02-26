Citigroup Increases Stake in Mineral Resources Limited

Mineral Resources Limited ( (AU:MIN) ) just unveiled an update.

Mineral Resources Limited has announced a change in the interests of a substantial shareholder, Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited, which is part of the global Citigroup group. The notice details an increase in Citigroup’s voting power in Mineral Resources from 7.1709% to 8.2590%, reflecting a significant shift in shareholder dynamics. This change is attributed to various contracts and securities lending agreements executed by different Citigroup entities, indicating a strategic move that could impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Mineral Resources Limited

YTD Price Performance: -28.01%

Average Trading Volume: 563

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.33B

