Citigroup Ceases to be Substantial Holder in Resolute Mining

The latest announcement is out from Resolute Mining ( (AU:RSG) ).

Resolute Mining Ltd, a company listed on the stock market, has experienced a change in its substantial shareholders. Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited, along with its related corporate bodies, has ceased to be a substantial holder in Resolute Mining Ltd as of July 2, 2025. This change reflects a decrease in Citigroup’s relevant interest in the company’s shares, specifically due to securities lending agreements. This development may impact Resolute Mining’s market dynamics and shareholder structure, potentially influencing its future operations and stakeholder engagements.

More about Resolute Mining

Average Trading Volume: 17,668,279

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.33B

