Citigroup Ceases Major Stake in Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources (AU:SYR) has released an update.

Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in Syrah Resources Ltd as of 5 July 2024, following changes in their relevant interests in the company’s voting securities. The adjustments include a decrease and increase in holdings by different entities within the group, due to securities lending agreements. This marks a significant shift in the company’s shareholder structure.

