Citigroup Adjusts Stake in IDP Education Ltd.

IDP Education Ltd. (AU:IEL) has released an update.

Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited and its associated entities have reported a change in their interest in IDP Education Ltd., with a decrease in their voting power from 7.8462% to 6.8242%. The adjustment reflects transactions including securities lending and standard stock market dealings as of 13 September 2024. The changes in shareholdings were part of ordinary business activities on the stock exchange, with no atypical terms involved.

For further insights into AU:IEL stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.