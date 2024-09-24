Citigroup Acquires Substantial Stake in Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources (AU:SYR) has released an update.

Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited and its related entities have become substantial shareholders in Syrah Resources Ltd, having acquired a 5.2409% stake in the company. This position was achieved through a combination of securities lending agreements and standard stock market transactions. The shares are registered under Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited and various other holders.

