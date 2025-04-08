CITIC Securities Projects 32% Profit Growth in Q1 2025

An announcement from CITIC Securities Co ( (HK:6030) ) is now available.

CITIC Securities Co has announced an estimated net profit of approximately RMB6.545 billion for the first quarter of 2025, marking a 32% increase from the previous year. This growth is attributed to the company’s focus on expanding its market presence and enhancing its financial service capabilities, particularly in wealth management and investment transactions.

CITIC Securities Co is a leading investment bank and financial services provider in China, focusing on wealth management, investment transactions, and comprehensive financial services. The company is committed to expanding its market presence and implementing a globalization strategy.

