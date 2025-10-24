CITIC Securities Co Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CITIC Securities Co ( (HK:6030) ) has provided an update.

CITIC Securities Co has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting an operating revenue of RMB22.78 billion and a net profit attributable to owners of RMB9.44 billion. The results, prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP, were unanimously approved by the company’s board of directors and reflect the company’s strong financial performance during the reporting period, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about CITIC Securities Co

CITIC Securities Co is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the financial services industry. The company is primarily engaged in securities brokerage, investment banking, and asset management, focusing on serving both domestic and international markets.

