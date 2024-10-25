CITIC Securities Approves 2024 Dividend Plan

CITIC Securities Co (HK:6030) has released an update.

CITIC Securities Co. announced the successful approval of their 2024 Interim Profit Distribution Plan at their recent Extraordinary General Meeting. The resolution was passed with overwhelming support from both A and H Shareholders, highlighting strong investor confidence in the company’s financial strategy. This development is likely to interest stakeholders keen on tracking dividend distributions and shareholder engagement in the financial markets.

