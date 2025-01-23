CITIC Limited’s Rights Issue Update for CITIC Bank

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

CITIC ( (HK:0267) ) has provided an update.

CITIC Limited has announced a significant update regarding the proposed rights issue of CITIC Bank. The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) has agreed to resume the review of CITIC Bank’s refinancing efforts, following the bank’s re-engagement of KPMG Huazhen LLP as a special audit institution. However, the completion of this rights issue is contingent upon the approval of both the SSE and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), which introduces an element of uncertainty about the future proceedings. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution in their dealings with the company’s shares.

More about CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on banking services through CITIC Bank. The company is engaged in various financial operations and aims to strengthen its market positioning through strategic financial initiatives such as rights issues.

YTD Price Performance: 0.45%

Average Trading Volume: 2,029

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $32.79B

See more data about 0267 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.