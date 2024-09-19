CITIC Limited Unveils Diverse Board Leadership

CITIC (HK:0267) has released an update.

CITIC Limited has announced its Board of Directors, highlighting a diverse leadership team that includes both executive and non-executive members, with a special note on its four distinct Board committees. The company’s governance structure is chaired by Xi Guohua, who also leads the Audit and Risk Management and Nomination Committees, reflecting a strong emphasis on strategic oversight and sustainable practices.

For further insights into HK:0267 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.