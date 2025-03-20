CiTech Secures AUD$1.16 Million Grant for Mobile Tower Expansion

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. ( (TSE:CTTT) ) has shared an announcement.

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. has been awarded a grant of AUD$1,162,877 from the Australian Government’s Industry Growth Program to support the construction of three Nexus 16 mobile communication towers. This grant requires CiTech to secure co-funding through sales, loans, or equity financings over a 14-month period, which could impact their operations and market positioning if successful. The grant reflects the company’s strategic focus on expanding its product offerings and strengthening its position in the rapidly deployable communication solutions market.

More about Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd.

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. (CiTech) is a company listed on the CSE with operations based in Perth, Western Australia. It specializes in developing autonomous, high-capacity, rapidly deployable technology solutions aimed at delivering essential services to sectors such as mining, emergency services, and defense. Their flagship product, the Nexus 16, is a mobile telecommunications tower designed to address the limitations of current communication solutions by offering enhanced strength and rapid self-deployment capabilities.

YTD Price Performance: -15.38%

Average Trading Volume: 21,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Learn more about CTTT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com