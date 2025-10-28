CiTech Partners with Pathfinder Ventures to Enter U.S. Defence Market

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. ( (TSE:CTTT) ) is now available.

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. has signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement with Pathfinder Ventures Inc., a U.S.-based strategic advisory firm, to explore opportunities in the U.S. and allied defence markets. This collaboration aims to enhance CiTech’s market entry and strategic partnerships, particularly for its Nexus 20 Rapid Deployment Radio Base Station, by leveraging Pathfinder’s extensive network and expertise in U.S. federal procurement and agency relationships. The partnership aligns with CiTech’s strategy to expand its presence across NATO and Five Eyes nations, supporting defence initiatives and interoperability, while Pathfinder’s experience in business development and federal contracting complements CiTech’s mission to deliver advanced deployable infrastructure solutions.

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. (CiTech), based in Perth, Western Australia, is a developer of autonomous, high-capacity mobile communications and security platforms. The company focuses on sectors such as mining, defence, border security, surveillance, and emergency services, with its flagship product, the Nexus 16, providing critical mobile telecommunications solutions.

