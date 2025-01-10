CISI Financial Group Sells $7 Million in Notes Aligned with Strategy

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. ( (HK:6058) ) has provided an announcement.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary CISI Investment, has disposed of notes worth US$7 million on the open market. This transaction, although requiring disclosure under Hong Kong’s listing rules due to its size, aligns with the company’s strategy to generate stable returns and is considered to be on fair and reasonable commercial terms.

More about China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. is primarily engaged in providing brokerage services, margin financing, corporate finance services, asset management, and financial products and investments.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,677,199

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$880M

See more data about 6058 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.