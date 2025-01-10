Cirtek Holdings Announces Change in Registrar and Office Location

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Cirtek Holdings Limited ( (HK:1433) ) has shared an update.

Cirtek Holdings Limited has announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer office, as well as its registered office in the Cayman Islands, effective from December 31, 2024. This strategic move could potentially streamline the company’s administrative processes and enhance its operational efficiency, impacting its stakeholders by possibly improving service delivery related to share registration and transfer.

More about Cirtek Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -4.00%

Average Trading Volume: 844,727

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$96M

