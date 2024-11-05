Cirrus Logic Posts Record Revenue and Earnings

Cirrus Logic ( (CRUS) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cirrus Logic presented to its investors.

Cirrus Logic is a technology company known for its expertise in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions, primarily catering to mobile and consumer applications, and headquartered in Austin, Texas. In its latest earnings report, Cirrus Logic announced record revenue and earnings per share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, driven by high demand for smartphone products. The company also highlighted its advancements in the laptop market and the introduction of new products, including a custom boosted amplifier and a 22-nanometer smart codec. Key highlights from the report include a revenue of $541.9 million, a gross margin of 52.2%, and GAAP earnings per share of $1.83, with non-GAAP earnings reaching $2.25 per share. The company also noted significant progress in securing design wins in the PC market and expanding its product reach in tier-one customer devices. Looking ahead, Cirrus Logic forecasts third-quarter revenue to range between $480 million and $540 million, with an expected gross margin of 51% to 53%. The company remains optimistic about capitalizing on future opportunities with its robust product portfolio and strategic market positioning.