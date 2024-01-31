Cirrus Logic Board Member Deirdre Hanford to Exit

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Deirdre R. Hanford, a member of the Board of Directors for Cirrus Logic, Inc., has informed the Board she will not seek re-election at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders in July 2024. She will remain a board member until the meeting, and her decision to leave is not due to any disputes with the Company’s management, operations, policies, or practices.

