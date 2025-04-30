Cirrus Aircraft Limited Announces Final Dividend for 2024

Cirrus Aircraft Limited ( (HK:2507) ) has issued an update.

Cirrus Aircraft Limited has announced a final ordinary dividend of USD 0.1 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, with the payment date set for July 14, 2025. The announcement includes an update on the last day for dealing in shares cum entitlements to the final dividend, which is now revised to June 23, 2025, reflecting the company’s commitment to providing timely and accurate information to its stakeholders.

Cirrus Aircraft Limited operates in the aviation industry, focusing on the production and distribution of aircraft. The company is known for its innovative aircraft designs and has a significant market presence in the aviation sector.

