Circle S.p.A.’s eXyond Secures Major Contract for Logistics Enhancement

The latest announcement is out from Circle SpA ( (IT:CIRC) ).

Circle S.p.A.’s subsidiary, eXyond, has signed a significant contract valued at nearly €100,000 with a Campania-based truck company to expand its geolocation and data analysis services in the intermodal logistics sector. This 36-month contract will enhance telematics and geolocation services for 140 satellite tractors and 210 semi-trailers, aiming to improve logistics efficiency and traceability. The agreement aligns with Circle’s growth strategy in logistics and transport monitoring, contributing to sustainable and efficient processes through innovative solutions.

More about Circle SpA

Founded in Genoa in 2012, Circle S.p.A. is an innovative SME leading the Circle Group, which specializes in the analysis and development of products for innovation and digitalization in the port and intermodal logistics sectors. The company also provides international consulting on Green Deal and energy transition issues. Circle Group includes various software and consulting companies, offering solutions like Milos® suites, MasterSPED®, and StarTracking® for shipping, logistics, and airport tracking, as well as advocacy services with European institutions.

Average Trading Volume: 7,492

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €33.27M

