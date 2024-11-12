Circle S.p.A. Launches €650,000 Port Community Project

Circle SpA (IT:CIRC) has released an update.

Circle S.p.A. has announced a new Extended Port Community System (PCS) project valued at over €650,000, which aims to enhance operational efficiency and collaboration within the port community. Set for completion by June 2026, the project will introduce new data models and interoperability standards to optimize port operations, benefiting all stakeholders involved. This initiative promises to improve the management of maritime and road traffic, aligning with energy transition goals.

