Circle S.p.A. Advances Share Buy-Back Program

The latest update is out from Circle SpA ( (IT:CIRC) ).

Circle S.p.A. announced the purchase of 2,640 of its own shares on Euronext Growth Milan between October 20 and October 24, 2025, at an average price of 8.55 euros per share, totaling 22,565 euros. This buy-back operation is part of the authorization granted by the shareholders’ meeting in April 2024, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management and potential impact on shareholder value.

Founded in Genoa in 2012, Circle S.p.A. is an innovative SME leading the Circle Group, listed on Euronext Growth Milan since 2018. The company specializes in developing solutions for innovation and digitalization in the port and intermodal logistics sectors, as well as offering international consulting on Green Deal and energy transition issues. Circle’s portfolio includes software solutions and consulting services, with a focus on digital transformation and strategic communication in Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 7,536

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €40.58M

