Circle S.p.A. Advances Buy-Back Program with Recent Share Purchases

Circle SpA ( (IT:CIRC) ) has issued an announcement.

Circle S.p.A., listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, announced the purchase of 2,970 ordinary shares for a total value of 20,302 euros as part of its buy-back program. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively, potentially impacting its market positioning and providing value to its stakeholders.

Founded in Genoa in 2012, Circle S.p.A. is an innovative SME leading the Circle Group, specializing in process analysis and development of solutions for innovation and digitalization in the port and intermodal logistics sectors. The company also provides international consultancy on Green Deal and energy transition issues. Circle Group includes several software and consulting companies, offering products like Milos® suites, Extended Port Community System, and solutions for digital customs optimization, among others.

