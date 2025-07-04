Circio Holding ASA Registers Share Capital Increase Post Bond Conversion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Targovax ASA ( (GB:0RIS) ) just unveiled an update.

Circio Holding ASA has successfully registered a share capital increase following the conversion of convertible bonds by Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC. This development strengthens Circio’s financial position, potentially enhancing its capacity to advance its innovative RNA and immuno-oncology programs, which could have significant implications for stakeholders and the biotechnology industry.

More about Targovax ASA

Circio Holding ASA is a biotechnology company focused on developing circular RNA vector expression technology for advanced gene and cell therapies. Their proprietary circVec platform enhances RNA, DNA, and viral therapeutics, offering significant improvements in RNA half-life and protein expression. The company also continues its immuno-oncology program, TG01, targeting RAS-mutated cancers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,392,742

Current Market Cap: NOK64.41M

Learn more about 0RIS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue