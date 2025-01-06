Circio Boosts Market Position with Strategic Share Capital Increase

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

An update from Targovax ASA ( (GB:0RIS) ) is now available.

Circio Holding ASA announced the registration of share capital increases following the exercise of 12,921,088 warrants and a private placement of 4,903,925 new shares, resulting in a new share capital of NOK 42,090,397.20. This strategic financial move strengthens Circio’s market positioning and supports its ongoing development of next-generation RNA technology and cancer vaccine trials, potentially enhancing its influence in the biotechnology sector.

More about Targovax ASA

Circio Holding ASA is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of advanced circular RNA vector expression technology for nucleic acid medicine. It offers the unique circVec platform, which enhances protein expression significantly compared to traditional mRNA vector systems, and is being applied to various therapeutic areas, including genetic medicine and cell therapy. Circio is also working on a pan-RAS cancer vaccine, TG01, targeting KRAS driver mutations, with ongoing clinical trials in the USA and Norway.

YTD Price Performance: 0.04%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: NOK38.2M

