Circa Group Raises Capital Target for ReSolute™ Project

Circa Group AS (DE:8U5) has released an update.

Circa Group AS has increased its estimate for additional capital required to complete the ReSolute™ project from EUR 40 million to EUR 60 million, to cover costs until the end of 2026. The company is actively working to secure this funding and will update stakeholders on their progress. Circa Group, known for converting biomass into bio-based chemicals, is moving towards completing its ReSolute™ plant to provide sustainable alternatives to the market.

For further insights into DE:8U5 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.